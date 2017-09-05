Homeless man arrested on several charges

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle at 12:10 a.m. Monday (Labor Day) that was exceeding the speed limit on Newberry Access just east of North Platte and arrested a man on several charges.

The deputy checked 31 year old Ryan Horan, a homeless man, and found he had a Lincoln county warrant for probation violation. While arresting Horan, the deputy discovered a large fixed-blade knife on his side.

Further investigation by the deputy revealed that the vehicle…a ’97 Dodge Aries with out-of-county license plates… was stolen out of Lincoln, Neb. At the time, the owner did not know it was missing.

Also the Deputy learned that a bicycle on top of the car was reported stolen by the Lincoln Police Department on the previous day. A search of the vehicle turned up numerous tools used to assist in thefts.

Horan was jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center for possession of a concealed weapon by a prohibited person, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and the probation warrant.