Homeless York man causes raucous in downtown York

YORK – A York man was taken into protective custody Monday afternoon after allegedly throwing bricks off the top of a building in downtown York. According to Police Chief Donald Klug, authorities were called to the top of the Opera House on the corner of 7th Street and Grant Ave. around 2 p.m. where a man in his early 20’s was found severely intoxicated to the point where he was nearly unconscious when officers made contact with him. Klug could not confirm that the man was tossing bricks from the roof onto the street. More information will be released when available. No charges have been filed.