Homemade explosive sends metal chunk into Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Police in Lincoln cited a man after they say he set off a homemade firework that sent a 5-pound chunk of metal into a neighboring home.

Police say the 21-year-old man and a friend set off the explosive Monday night, sending the metal piece hundreds of feet into the air. It crashed through the roof and first floor of a home two doors down, landing in the home’s basement.

Police say an occupant of the home had just left the basement when the metal chunk crashed into it. No one was injured.

Police say the home suffered about $2,000 in damage.

The man was cited for felony for possession of an explosive device.