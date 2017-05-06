Homeowners 65 and over urged to apply for homestead exemption

Homeowers who qualify for a homestead property tax exemption are urged to apply through their county assessor’s office by June 30.

Nebraska property tax administrator Ruth Sorensen says it’s a program that provides relief from property taxes by exempting all or a portion of the taxable value of a homestead. The State of Nebraska then reimburses the counties for the taxes lost due to the homestead exemption.

A homestead exemption is available to persons over the age of 65, qualified disabled persons or qualified disabled veterans and their widow or widowers. Qualifications may hinge on income and residence value.

The homeowner must file a form with their county assessor by June 30 to take advantage of the program.

Contact your county assessor’s office or visit the Nebraska Department of Revenue website www.revenue.nebraska.gov for more information.