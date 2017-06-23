Hometown housing opportunities, town hall meeting set at Lexington

LEXINGTON, NEB. — The public is invited to a meeting at the Central Community College in Room 204 of the Dawson County Opportunity Center, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, in Lexington, Nebraska on June 29, 2017 at Noon. Lunch will be provided by Homestead Bank and RSVP is required. The meeting will focus on opportunities available for families and individuals to achieve the dream of homeownership. USDA Rural Development has approximately $120 million available in Nebraska to assist with meeting the housing needs in rural communities.

Expanding and preserving homeownership is an important foundation to the economy and provides stability in rural communities. Available housing is important in supporting employers in the community, provides a place “where jobs sleep” and allows families to live and raise their families in communities where they work.

State and federal partners, community officials, lenders, realtors, major employers, home builders and other housing partners will convene for the meeting. Families that are interested in living in rural communities and owning their own home or existing home owners that need assistance with home repairs should plan to attend.

USDA Rural Development will discuss programs that offer up to 100% financing for a home purchase. Financing is available with interest rates at 3.25% and below, and households may qualify for rates as low as 1%.

These affordable rates with no or a low down payment makes homeownership affordable and may be less than rent. Low interest rate loans at 1% are also available for home repairs for existing homeowners for very low income households. Grants are available for elderly households 62 years of age or older for home repairs that are unable to repay a loan.

To RSVP for the meeting or for further information contact the City of Lexington Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside at (308) 324-2341 or dburnside@cityoflex.com.