Homicide suspect apprehended in North-central Kansas

Republic County Kansas Sheriff Ron Blad reports that 24-year-old Zachary Barnes was apprehended without incident Friday morning south of Cuba, KS by the Republic County Sheriff’s Department. An accomplice, Shannon Dace is still being sought.

Sheriff Blad earlier posted to Facebook that on Thursday, September 7, 2017, the Republic County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding three (3) individuals possibly wanted in connection with a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas that occurred on August 30, 2017. The information was confirmed with the Kansas City Police Department and the US Marshall’s office.

Sheriff officers went to Scandia, Kansas, to conduct surveillance on a residence where the 3 subjects were reportedly staying. Before officers arrived, Barnes and a female subject (Shannon Dace) left the area. Pike Valley schools and the City of Scandia were put into lock-down procedures as a precautionary measure. Officers did make contact with a 3rd subject, Coty Allison. He was detailed for the US Marshall Service. Allison was later charged with a felony Warrant out of Wyandotte county and is being held on those charges.

It was later learned that Barnes and the female subject were taken to a residence in the area of 18th and G. Streets in Belleville. Officers responded to the area and locked down the surrounding neighborhood. Republic County schools and other places of business were placed on lockdown for their safety.

The wanted subjects were not found in the residence or the Belleville area. Law enforcement then received information that the subjects had been taken to Concordia, Kansas. Later, it was reported that they were in Republic County in the areas of Cuba and Agenda, Kansas. US Marshalls and officers searched the area and the subjects were not located at that time.

Both Barnes and Dace are severe diabetics, according to Blad. It is believed that they were looking for a vehicle to leave the area or someone to give them a ride. Anyone with information on Dace’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. She is described as a white female, reddish-brown hair and thin build.

-O-