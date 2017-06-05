Horses on highway leads to fatality accident

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Sunday morning as a vehicle struck several horses on a highway. Shortly before 4:00am, deputies were advised that horses were loose on Highway 83 south of North Platte. Upon arrival, the deputy found around 30 horses running on the highway. As the deputy was attempting to move the horses off the road, a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Aveo crested a hill and struck three of the animals.

The driver was identified as forty-nine year old Shawn Tallmon of North Platte, NE. Mr. Tallmon had three passengers, his wife forty-six year old Dawn Tallmon, son nine-teen year old Randy Tallmon and eighteen year old Emily Pellegrin all of North Platte.

Mrs. Tallmon was transported from the scene with life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at Great Plains Health. The other three occupants suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Great Plains Health for treatment. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. The investigation continues.