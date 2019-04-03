Hot deals for Nebraska State Fair Admissions

Gate Admissions As Low As $2

Grand Island, Neb.—Gate admissions go on sale today for the 150th Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 23 – Sept. 2, 2019. Visitors can purchase gate passes for as low as $2 per admission through a variety of package deals.

“We are pleased to offer the new Hometown Pass,” said Lori Cox, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “It provides our guests, and particularly local families, an excellent savings during the week.”

The Hometown Pass sells for $10 and includes five gate admissions which are good from Monday, Aug. 26 – Thursday, Aug. 29. The pass can be broken up between days or be used in a single outing for five people. “Monday through Thursday on-site adult admission is $6, so this is nearly a 70% savings when you buy early,” Cox said.

The State Fair has also added a senior rate for patrons age 60 years and older. Seniors can attend any day of the Fair for $5, rather than just Older Nebraskans Day, Aug. 26.

Additional savings can be found in a variety of offerings, which can be shared between friends and family for flexibility. Fairgoers can find the following deals online until midnight Aug. 22:

Hometown Pass $10 5 gate admissions Good only Aug. 26 – 29

Statecation Pass $30 5 gate admissions Use any day

Fairabration Pass $88 11 gate admissions Use any day

Adult Gate Admission $9 1 gate admission Use any day

Carnival Wristband $20 1 wristband Ride all day, one day

Date Night Pack $66 2 gate admissions, 2 carnival wristbands, 2 – $10 food vouchers Use any day

On-site prices start opening day Friday, Aug. 23 as follows:

Child 5 years & under Free

Youth 6-12 years $3

Adult 13-59 years $12

Senior 60+ years $5

Carnival Wristband $30

Carnival Ride Coupon $1

Carnival Coupon Book of 20 $19

For complete pricing information on concerts, gate admissions, carnival and more, visit StateFair.org. The 2019 Nebraska State Fair runs Aug. 23 – Sept. 2 in Grand Island, Nebraska.