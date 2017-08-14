House fire displaces Harvard family

HARVARD – A Harvard family of three is displaced after an early Sunday morning house fire. The Harvard Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residence at 407 E. Maple St. at approximately 1 a.m. to a living room on fire. Chief Eric Cox said that a lightning strike in the area overloaded their electrical and shorted out the house, sparking a fire in the basement that then burned a hole in the living room.

The family was not home at the time, but pulled up to their house and noticed an orange glow and alerted the fire department. No one was injured. The house sustained heavy smoke and water damage. Cox said the fire was under control within 15 minutes. The family is currently receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.