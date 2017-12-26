House fire in Loomis Friday morning

Around 23 firefighters from Loomis and Bertrand responded to a house fire Friday morning in Loomis. Loomis Fire Chief Orville Samuelson says first responders on the scene helped evacuate a woman in a wheelchair from the home. She was not injured. It was reported around 9:20am and appeared to originate in the bathroom area with smoke damage in other parts of the house too. Samuelson said the cold day caused some responders to slip and fall but, no one was injured. The Nebraska State Fire Marshall determined the cause to be electrical.

The home is owned by Raye and Betty Samuelson. The American Red Cross was providing assistance.