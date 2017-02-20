House fire leaves Sutton family displaced

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216930 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Tyler Cavalli | February 20, 2017
RRN/Fire at 606 N Saunders in Sutton

SUTTON – A family of four are homeless after a late Sunday night fire in Sutton.

The blaze started shortly after 10 p.m. in an upstairs hallway. Sutton Volunteer Fire Chief John Sherman says his department responded to the structure fire on 606 N Saunders…

Crews remained on the scene until roughly 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Sherman said a child smelled the smoke and alerted the rest of the family to safety.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and determined the fire started from a faulty furnace.

The house is determined to be a total loss.

