Housing discrimination trial continues with more plaintiff witness testimony

A jury trial on reported violations of the Nebraska Fair Housing Act continued into it’s fourth day on Thursday. It’s being held in Dawson County District Court with Judge Donald Rowlands presiding. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Gerald Rich, owner of Cottonwood Apartments in Lexington, and it’s manager Lori Reinick, alleging violations of the Nebraska Fair Housing Act. Assistant Attorney General Milissa Johnson-Wiles says the case centers on the defendant’s discrimination of tenants based on their race, nation of origin or religion. She said many of the residents are refugees.

Farah Aden, testified about a friend who returned to Africa for a period of time. The friend had left his vehicle with Aden. Aden said the vehicle was towed because he reportedly didn’t pay a fee for parking it in the Cottonwood parking lot. He also said Rich walked across the prayer rugs in his living unit several times. Aden said he told Rich several times to no walk across them but, Rich just walked by. Aden said his religion does not allow people to walk where they pray. Asked whether Reinick walked on the prayer rugs, Aden said she doesn’t when he tells her and that the smaller prayer rugs are usually folded and put away.

Aden said there would be many times that Rich knocked on the door and then let himself in. He would check how many people are in the unit and then leave.

Under cross examination by Defense Attorney Bradley Holbrook, Aden said he has signed several leases during his tenure in the apartments since 2010. They were signed as people moved in and out. On one occasion his rent was decreased in exchange for picking up trash around the complex. Aden talked about having guests in his room because it was the obligation of his culture..”visitors come to us and we welcome them”. Some give some notice before arriving, some “just show up”. Some come as they are looking for a job, they get a job and move out. One person came from Denver, stayed the night and they left the next morning. Aden said Rich would use some profanities but, never used any racial slurs to refer to him.

A Somalian woman, who moved into and Cottonwood apartment in 2015, testified about an incident in 2016. She said she was sleeping in her room with the door shut, when someone pounded on the door. She said her roommate let Rich and Reinick into the unit. She said they entered her room mid-morning and inspected the closet, then turned to her while she was in the bed, covered with a blanket but, partially clothed. She the blanket was pulled and Reinick screamed asking her two times what was her name while Rich shined a flashlight in her face. The woman said she didn’t understand what they wanted and they eventually walked away. She said she was very embarrassed as her religion does not allow a man to see a woman partially clothed. Under cross examination, the woman said that other than that incident, she was happy living in the apartment.

Another woman, Halima Adbi, said she moved in a Cottonwood apartment in May 2015 while looking for a job and she found one at Tyson’s, a meatpacking facility in Lexington. She said she was charged extra rent after Rich came into her apartment, one time was $25 and another time $75. She said told him they didn’t have anyone living with them and he then lowered the rent.

Adbi said Rich has used profanities around her and raised his voice when he said them. She said he would also scream and yell while pounding the door. She said there was also a disagreement between them about a sticker being removed from her car. He demanded she pay $100 to get a new sticker that would allow her to continue to park her car in the apartment parking lot. She refused to pay and then parked her car in the street for two weeks until someone interceded and she got a new sticker. She also talked about a time that she was in the apartment office to pay her rent. She began counting her money but, Rich became angry and admonished her to count her money before she entered the office.

On cross examination by Defense Attorney Nicholas Norton, said that Rich had given her a small prayer rug.

A total of two weeks have been set aside for the trial.