Howling winds, heavy snow in Nebraska, Iowa forecasts

BY Associated Press | February 22, 2019
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Transportation. View from a snowplow on a rural road.

Omaha, Neb. — Howling winds and heavy snow are forecast for much of Nebraska and Iowa this weekend.

The National Weather Service says a rain later Friday could precede freezing rain and ice accumulations before the snow arrives in abundance on Saturday.

Snow totals could range up to 8 inches  or higher in some spots. Blizzard or near blizzard conditions are expected, with wind gusts reaching 55 mph or more.

The service says the conditions could make travel all but impossible in many areas and cause power outages.

