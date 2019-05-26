Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center Delays Opening

Crawford, Neb. — May 22, 2019 – Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center (HMERC) will delay opening for the season until Wednesday, May 29. Twelve inches of snow made it impossible to complete site preparations as planned.

“With snow on the ground and overall very wet conditions, we just can’t open for the weekend as planned,” said Center Director Ryan Means. “We need a few more days to clear brush, mow, and get everything in place to safely welcome our visitors.”

Once open, the hours of visitor center operation will be 9 am to 5 pm, Wednesdays through Sundays. The parking lot, trails, and restrooms will be available seven days a week. Exception to the Monday visitor center closure is Labor Day, September 2.

Guided tour fees of the Hudson-Meng Bison Bone Bed are $5 for adults; $4.50 for seniors; $3 for children from ages of 5-12; age 4 and under is free. Tours are available when the HMERC visitor center is open. Fees are used to defray the cost of operating the site and to provide additional educational and interpretive materials such as Junior Archeologist booklets and interpretive signs.

For more information, please call the Nebraska National Forests and

Grasslands Supervisor’s office at (308) 432-0300, or Hudson-Meng Site Manager, Ryan Means, at (308) 221-4162.