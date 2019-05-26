class="post-template-default single single-post postid-386636 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center Delays Opening | KRVN Radio

Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center Delays Opening

BY Cyd Janssen, Forest Public Affairs Officer, Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands | May 26, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center Delays Opening
Courtesy/12" of snow at Hudson-Meng, May 22, 2019

Crawford, Neb.  —  May 22, 2019 – Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center (HMERC) will delay opening for  the season until Wednesday, May 29. Twelve inches of snow made it impossible to complete site preparations as  planned.

“With snow on the ground and overall very wet conditions, we just can’t open for the weekend as planned,” said Center Director Ryan Means. “We need a few more days to clear brush, mow, and get everything in place to safely  welcome our visitors.”

Once open, the hours of visitor center operation will be 9 am to 5 pm, Wednesdays through Sundays. The parking  lot, trails, and restrooms will be available seven days a week. Exception to the Monday visitor center closure is  Labor Day, September 2.

Guided tour fees of the Hudson-Meng Bison Bone Bed are $5 for adults; $4.50 for seniors; $3 for children from ages of 5-12; age 4 and under is free. Tours are available when the HMERC visitor center is open. Fees are used to defray the cost of operating the site and to provide additional educational and interpretive materials such as Junior Archeologist booklets and interpretive signs.

For more information, please call the Nebraska National Forests and
Grasslands Supervisor’s office at (308) 432-0300, or Hudson-Meng Site Manager, Ryan Means, at (308) 221-4162.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments