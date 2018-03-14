class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297204 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Hundreds attend service celebrating life of ex-Gov. Thone

BY Associated Press | March 14, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Current and former governors joined hundreds of other people in celebrating the life of former Nebraska Gov. Charles “Charley” Thone.

Thone died of natural causes March 7 at his home in Lincoln. He was 94.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler were among those who gathered Tuesday in a Lincoln hotel ballroom.

In one of several tributes, state Treasurer Don Stenberg said Thone “touched our lives, and he made us better.”

The Republican Thone represented Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District from 1971 to 1979. He served on a House committee that looked into the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Thone served one term as governor, from 1979 to 1983, losing his re-election bid to Democrat Bob Kerrey.

