Hundreds of runners expected for Ne State Fair marathon

Grand Island, Neb.— There is still time to register for the Nebraska State Fair Marathon on Saturday, Aug. 24, but you better sprint! Hundreds of runners from across the country are expected to participate in the run. In addition to the marathon, a half marathon, relay marathon, 5K, and 1-mile kids run will also take place that day.

Runners will experience the fastest and flattest course in the country. The race beings at Nebraska State Fair and takes participants along tree-lined streets, around the Stuhr Museum and ends back at the State Fairgrounds.

“The event is a great way to showcase our community and Nebraska State Fair,” said State Fair Race Director Cara Lemburg. The State Fair Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

The marathon, half marathon, and marathon relay will begin at 6:30 a.m., and the 5K run and 1-mile kids run begin at 7:20 a.m.

The day is sponsored by the Grand Island YMCA. Proceeds from the run will benefit the Y’s Open Doors Campaign, which allows all people to be involved in the YMCA regardless of their ability to pay.

To register and for more information, please visit statefairmarathon.org