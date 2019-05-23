Kansas fugitives spotted near Grand Island

On May 22 2019, the FBI along with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Police Department, Hastings Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol, responded to a rural area near Interstate 80 and Nebraska Highway 281 regarding the sighting of two wanted fugitives from the state of Kansas.

Dustin Eugene Bilbrey, age 36, and Rebecca Sue Humphrey, age 33, are wanted on state arrest warrants for aggravated robbery, vehicle burglary, arson, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal damage to property, and theft charges out of Saline County, Kansas. They were last seen during the early morning hours of May 23, 2019 travelling in a silver Ford explorer.

Bilbrey is described as a white male, approximately 6’3″ tall, and 199 pounds. Humphrey is described as a white female, approximately 5’5″ tall, and 150 pounds.

These individuals are considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on the whereabouts of these individuals or see these individuals, do not approach and call 911, local law enforcement, or your local FBI office immediately.

Previous story:

Grand Island, Neb. — Law enforcement agencies on Thursday ended their hunt for two armed suspects in the Doniphan and Grand Island areas. The Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol were initially involved, but the case then moved to the FBI.

Law enforcement officials now say the search has been ended as it’s believed the suspects have left the area and no longer pose a threat.

Residents of central Nebraska from Dannebrog to Grand Island to Kearney received an alert around 2:45 a.m. that two armed suspects fled officers. Residents were asked to lock their doors and call 911 if they saw anything unusual. The suspects, a male and a female, are wanted for two armed robberies in Salina, Kansas. The suspects were identified as Dustin Bilbrey and Rebecca Humphrey.

The suspects were reported last seen in the area of an Arby’s south of Grand Island near Highway 281. Media reports indicated a helicopter was searching the area Thursday morning.