Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors to accept deer donations starting Sept. 1

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program Sept. 1 at 18 processor locations around the state. Three additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 11.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program.

The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.

The participating meat processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Bayard – WyoBraska Wild Game Processors; Blair – Blair Meat Market (starting Nov. 11); Cozad – Busy Bones Butcher; Diller – Diller Locker Company (starting Nov. 11); Elwood – SteakMaster; Franklin – Franklin Locker; Humphrey – Country Butcher (starting Nov. 11); Johnson – Pelican’s Meat Processing; Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker; North Bend – Bob’s Custom Meats; North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Oakland – Oakland Processing; Omaha – B.I.G. Meats, Stoysich House of Sausage; Orleans – Harlan County Meat Processors; Oxford – Oxford Locker; Panama – Panama Locker; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats; Ulysses – The Butchery; Wahoo – Wahoo Locker.