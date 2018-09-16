Hunters may enter lottery for deer hunting access on the Central Platte River

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters may enter a lottery to gain deer hunting access to Platte River Recreation Access (PRRA) lands in the central Platte River Valley.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 47 hunters will be chosen from a random drawing in early October and allowed to hunt deer on designated PRRA lands Nov. 16-18.

Applications, limited to one per person, will be accepted by mail or in person at the Game and Parks service center in Kearney from Sept. 1 through 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. Hunters can apply to hunt three areas but will only receive permission to hunt one area if their name is drawn. Lottery winners will be notified by Oct. 20. Hunters are required to obtain the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp in order to hunt.

PRRA lands are closed to all access from Oct. 9 to Nov. 15. More information and a map showing the available areas can be obtained at platteaccess.org, by calling 308-865-5338, or emailing ngpc.platteaccess@nebraska.gov .

PRRA lands are lands purchased by the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program for the restoration and maintenance of habitat for three threatened and endangered species in the central Platte River Valley – the piping plover, least tern and whooping crane. The PRRA program allows limited access to these properties when access will not disturb these species. More information on the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program can be found at platteriverprogram.org.