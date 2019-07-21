class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397014 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Hunting permits for big game going on sale Aug. 5

BY Associated Press | July 21, 2019
NEBRASKAland Magazine, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Permits for big game hunting will go on sale at any Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office or online beginning at 1 p.m. Central on Aug. 5.
Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining 2019 deer and antelope permits. Residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits. These permits will be available through the end of big game seasons.
Go online at OutdoorNebraska.org, then click on Buy a Permit, then on Remaining Permits to see a list of available permits.

