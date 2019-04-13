Husker Fans encouraged to travel safely to Spring Game

APRIL 12, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — It might not be a regular season game, but as 90,000 fans make their way to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be on the road and in the air to assist with traffic control for the Nebraska Spring Game.

The NSP Helicopter will be in the air to provide support to patrol troopers and local law enforcement on the ground as traffic flows into and out of Lincoln before and after the game. Trooper Dave will also provide traffic reports on the Husker Sports Network radio broadcast and on Twitter at @NSPTrooperDave.

“The Husker Spring Game is a great chance for fans to get a glimpse of the team before the upcoming season,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander of Troop H – Lincoln. “It’s also a chance for some fans who don’t usually come to Husker games to get into Memorial Stadium. We want people to drive safely, as some fans are likely not used to Husker Gameday traffic.”

With increased traffic volume, troopers will be on the road in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 from their cell phone or 800-525-5555 from any landline phone. Motorists should call 911 for any emergency.