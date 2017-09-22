Local retailer kicks-off Husker Fuel

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska Ethanol Board are getting behind ethanol and have signed on with retailers to launch Husker Fuel, an E15 blend at the pump this fall.

In the Panhandle, Western Travel Terminal has joined in, as a retailer for the fuel, which has its official launch at the Nebraska-Rutgers game, Saturday, Sept. 23.

“We had to go through IMG the colleges marketing company, which is promoting the fuel with logos and signage,” said Roger Garwood, CEO of WTT. “Everything had to be approved.”

E15 (15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline) is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, for use in all passenger vehicles model year 2001 and newer. Ethanol blends higher than 15 percent are approved for use in flex fuel vehicles.

“It’s (E15) a little cheaper than the E10 and that’s an advantage for the customer,” Garwood said. “And we’re hoping it takes off at the pump.”

Garwood said the blend is good for the environment, as it burns a higher percent of ethanol rather than straight gas.

“Ethanol is good for our economy and our farmers producing the corn,” he said. “Nebraska is the second leading producer of ethanol in the country. I’m glad to see the state and university get behind it.”