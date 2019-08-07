Husker Harvest Days buildings damaged by thunderstorm winds

Grand Island, Neb. — A thunderstorm that moved through central Nebraska left thousands of people in the Hall County area without electricity and streets flooded. Damage was also evident at the Husker Harvest Day (HHD) grounds west of Grand Island according to Roger Luebbe, HHD operations manager…

Luebbe says it was an unusual storm…

The National Weather Service says a rainfall total of 3.9 inches was reported Wednesday morning at Boelus in Howard County, and more than 2 inches of rain fell on parts of Grand Island, flooding and closing several underpasses for a time. Power lines, trees and limbs were downed and debris litters streets and yards in Grand Island, and the weather service says buildings were damaged in the Fairfield and Glenvil areas.

The service also says a wind gust of 87 mph was reported at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. Utility crews are gradually restoring power.