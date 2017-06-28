I-80 accident near Henderson sends one to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

HENDERSON, Neb. – A two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 80 Tuesday, ended with one being transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:30 a.m., a eastbound vehicle blew a tire near mile marker 340, between the Henderson and Hampton exits, causing the vehicle to cross the median and side swipe a westbound vehicle. The east bound vehicle occupants included the driver and three children, all of which were using safety belts and were uninjured. A passenger in the westbound vehicle was not using a safety belt. The individual was transported to Henderson Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

Westbound interstate traffic was backed up nearly two miles for approximately 45 minutes. It is believed that no citations will be given in the case. York County and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Offices assisted on the scene, as well as, York and Aurora Fire & Rescue.