I-80 asphalt surfacing in Lincoln County

March 6, 2018 (North Platte, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will start March 12 on an asphalt

surfacing project on I-80 between North Platte and Hershey, according to the Nebraska Department of

Transportation.

This project will have concrete repair, sealing, grading, culvert work and asphalt surfacing on 5.89 miles

of I-80 located in Lincoln County, starting east of the Hershey Interchange at R.P. 170+97, and extending

east to R.P. 176+82, ending at the North Platte Interchange.

The work will be performed under daytime and nighttime lane closures using arrow boards, barrels and cones. This project is anticipated to be

performed over two construction seasons with completion in May 2019.

Motorists are reminded to be extra careful in and near highway work zones, and to buckle up every trip.