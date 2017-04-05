class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226761 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
I-80 crash in Omaha damages 2 police cars, injures officer

BY Associated Press | April 5, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. – Police say a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha damaged two police vehicles and seriously injured an officer.

Police say it happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of I-80 near Q Street. A preliminary investigation shows two police cruisers were on the shoulder as part of a traffic stop when a car hit a cargo van, sending the van into both police cruisers.

Police say Officer Brian Vanderheiden was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. The driver of the van was also taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than an hour.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
