I-80 Crash near Milford Claims Two Lives

APRIL 29, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Two people are deceased following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Milford.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening on I-80 near mile marker 381. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes when it came over a hill and struck a westbound Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado then struck a westbound semi, disabling the semi.

The drivers of the Grand Cherokee and Silverado were both pronounced deceased on the scene. Those drivers were the sole occupants of those vehicles. The semi driver was not injured.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Seward Police Department and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.