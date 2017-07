A stretch of Interstate 80 Eastbound traffic from the Odessa interchange to Kearney was diverted for a period of time Saturday afternoon due to a two-vehicle accident about two miles east of Odessa.

Initial information from the Nebraska State Patrol was that it occurred around 4:07pm and involved “multiple injuries”. The extent of their injuries nor vehicle information was not available.

The eastbound lanes of traffic was re-opened around 5:19pm.