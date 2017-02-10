I-80 High speed chase ends with arrests of two girls

Two 15 year old girls are in custody after allegedly taking a car in Kearney Wednesday and leading police on a chase through Kearney and Gibbon at speeds reaching 120 mph on Interstate 80.

The incident began about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday after Kearney Police Department received a report of a car stolen from the Builder’s Warehouse parking lot. The car was spotted by police but the driver wouldn’t stop and a chase began.

The pursuit continued to Gibbon, taking officers through Gibbon until the driver returned to Interstate 80. There authorities had deployed road spikes bringing the chase to an end just east of the Shelton interchange.

Interstate 80 was closed for a short time because the teens had stopped in the middle of the eastbound lanes. The girls were taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.

It’s believed the girls escaped from the Boys Town Nebraska Grand Island Office earlier Wednesday, stole a car and made their way to Kearney, where they left the car in the nearby Target parking lot.

The two are now at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln facing multiple charges.

(Multiple agencies assisted Kearney Police in apprehending the fleeing females: Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol)