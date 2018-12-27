class="post-template-default single single-post postid-355723 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
I-80 & Highway 30 eastbound & westbound closed from Lexington to North Platte | KRVN Radio

I-80 & Highway 30 eastbound & westbound closed from Lexington to North Platte

BY KRVN News | December 27, 2018
Home News Regional News
I-80 & Highway 30 eastbound & westbound closed from Lexington to North Platte
Courtesy/ Nebraska Department of Transportation. I-80 & Tri-County Canal Bridge.

Interstate 80 — The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed I-80 and Highway 30 Eastbound and Westbound from North Platte to Lexington. The highways will be closed until the winter storm subsides and visibility is restored.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments