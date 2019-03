Giltner, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies were paged to a four-semi crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate-80 near Giltner that resulted in considerable damage to the trucks, but no injuries.

The crash, around 6:30 a.m., occurred at mile marker 323, or about 1 mile west of the Giltner I-80 Interchange.

Traffic was re-routed north from the Aurora interchange for a couple of hours. Traffic was allowed to resume around 8:30 a.m.