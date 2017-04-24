class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231096 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
I-80 three vehicle accident critically injures one | KRVN Radio

I-80 three vehicle accident critically injures one

BY Tyler Cavalli | April 24, 2017
Home News Regional News
I-80 three vehicle accident critically injures one
RRN/York Co. Sheriff

UTICA – A Grand Island man is in critical condition after a three vehicle collision Sunday on Interstate 80 near the Utica exit.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 364 a westbound 1991 Buick LeSabre driven by 54-year-old David Keah of Grand Island had a flat tire and was traveling at approximately 35 mph when a 2007 Hyundai driven by 24-year-old Daniyal Arshad of Hastings smashed into the back of Keah’s vehicle, causing Keah’s vehicle to spin out and roll into the north ditch before coming to rest against a tree. The crash caused Arshad’s vehicle to spin around and face east when a 2017 Freightliner driven by 22-year-old Waje Mustafian, hit his vehicle head-on that then caused the semi to cross the median and come to rest in the south ditch.

Keah suffered life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Bryan Health in Lincoln where he is listed in critical condition. His passenger, 35-year-old Steven Gatdor was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Arshad was also transported to Seward with unknown injuries. Mustafian sustained no injuries and was not transported. Seatbelts were in use all vehicles except Mustafian’s. All three vehicles are considered a total loss.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments