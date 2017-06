A car fire east of the Paxton Interstate 80 interchange at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday backed westbound traffic up a considerable distance.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the car driver reported the smell of smoke and pulled off I-80 to the side of the road near the Paxton/I-80 Interchange. Shortly after, the car was engulfed in flames. No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch below as fire crews work on fully extinguishing the fire: