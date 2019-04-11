class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378328 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
I-80 Update

BY Nebraska Department of Transportation | April 11, 2019
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Transportation -- View from the cab of a westbound snowplow on I-80, west of Lexington.

North Platte, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) District 6 Office in North Platte has issued an update on Interstate 80:

-80 Eastbound is beginning to open in the panhandle, the NDOT will be opening I-80 Eastbound as well through the region.

-I-80 West Bound will be opening from Big Springs to the Wyoming Line and to I-76 to Colorado.

-I-80 West Bound remains closed from Kearney to Big Springs.

Traffic is advised to drive slow, Expect blowing snow and areas of reduced visibility.

