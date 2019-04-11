I-80 Update

North Platte, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) District 6 Office in North Platte has issued an update on Interstate 80:
-80 Eastbound is beginning to open in the panhandle, the NDOT will be opening I-80 Eastbound as well through the region.
-I-80 West Bound will be opening from Big Springs to the Wyoming Line and to I-76 to Colorado.
-I-80 West Bound remains closed from Kearney to Big Springs.
Traffic is advised to drive slow, Expect blowing snow and areas of reduced visibility.