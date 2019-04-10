I-80 Westbound now closed at North Platte

.Keith County Emergency Management in Ogallala advises the community has filled the available parking spaces for travelers.

NDOT will be moving the closure location for I-80 to North Platte for I-80 WB traffic.

Interstate 80 is now CLOSED westbound from North Platte (mm 179) to Wyoming.

Eastbound I-80 is CLOSED from Wyoming to MM 117.

US 30 is closed near North Platte Mile Marker 174.56 WB.. Road Closed for “ thru“ traffic. “Local” traffic only.

For current road condition information dial or visit http://www.511.nebraska.gov

Closures are anticipated to remain overnight and into Thursday. Expect Delays.

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date travel conditions and closures available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all

times via phone, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Travelers are also encourage to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html

where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT snowplows. Please note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.

For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website,

http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/.

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.