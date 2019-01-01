Ice fishing clinics planned in Nebraska in January

Lincoln, Neb. — Anyone interested in learning more about ice fishing can attend one of three free clinics in January.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says two of the workshops will be held on ice in Lincoln and Kearney if there is enough ice. The third workshop will be held in a classroom.

The first event is planned for Jan. 12 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake. The second event will be held Jan. 20 at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area’s Lake No. 6 near Kearney.

The classroom clinic will be held at Yanney Heritage Park’s Environmental Resource Center in Kearney from 1- 5 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The workshops will cover the basics of ice fishing while also offering tips from experienced anglers.