Columbus, Neb. — A lengthy ice jam is causing flooding in part of eastern Nebraska’s Platte County.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for southeastern Platte County, saying flooding is occurring on both sides of the Loup River. The warning runs through Monday morning.

Platte County emergency manager Tim Hofbauer told The Columbus Telegram that the jam is on the Platte River, “but it backs up into the Loup, which is causing the majority of the problems.”