Icy morning three-vehicle accident sends Lincoln man to the hospital | KRVN Radio

Icy morning three-vehicle accident sends Lincoln man to the hospital

BY Luke Fochtman | February 21, 2018
PLEASANT DALE, Neb. – A three-vehicle accident near Pleasant Dale’s Interstate 80 interchange Tuesday morning, resulted in one person being transported.

Around 7 a.m., a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Jeremiah Pickard, 42, of Lincoln, hit a patch of ice on eastbound I-80, causing the vehicle to cross the median into westbound traffic and stall. A 2018 International tractor trailer driven by Ray Angel, 44, of Van Buren, Arkansas, struck the rear of Pickard’s pickup causing both to re-enter the median. A third vehicle, a westbound 2003 Mercury Sable driven by Zachary James, 35, of Lincoln, attempted to avoid the two to the right and struck a small concrete embankment causing his vehicle to roll.

James was transported by Milford Rescue to a Lincoln hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Safety belts were in use by all occupants. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Pleasant Dale First Responders were also present at the scene.

