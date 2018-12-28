Icy road leads to double fatality on I-80

GOEHNER – Two people are dead after a two vehicle accident on Interstate 80. At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a semi versus pickup accident on I-80. The accident was determined to have occurred on I-80 at mile marker 367 westbound.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup traveling eastbound on I-80 hit a patch of ice, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The pickup then traveled through the median into the westbound lanes of travel. The pickup was struck by a tractor trailer (semi-truck) causing both vehicles to travel down an embankment catching both vehicles on fire. The driver of the semi was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital for a head injury and is

expected to be released. The driver of the pickup, Kadar Mohamed, 30, of Grand Island and the passenger, Maryan Serar, 58, of Grand Island were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.