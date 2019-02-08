Identities in Merrick County crash released

Merrick County — Authorities have identified a man who died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east-central Nebraska’s Merrick County.

Sheriff’s Deputies were summoned to the crash site shortly after 8:00 a.m. Initial investigation by the Sheriff’s Office indicates a westbound car on Nebraska Highway 92 crossed the center line and struck the front of an eastbound car.

Two men traveling in the westbound car were transported to the Merrick Medical Center in Central City where the driver, 64 year old Jeffrey Wilgus of Grand Island, was pronounced dead. The passenger, 64 year old Albert James Sutton of St. Edward, was treated for non-life threating injuries.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the eastbound car, 39 year old Marisela Loya Parra of Palmer, was also treated at Merrick Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Seat belts were not believed to be in use in the westbound car, but seatbelts were used in the eastbound car. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central City Police Department, the Central City Ambulance, and the Central City Fire Department.