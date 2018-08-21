class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330466 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Illegal man charged with murder in Tibbetts’ death | KRVN Radio

Illegal man charged with murder in Tibbetts’ death

BY Associated Press | August 21, 2018
Home News Regional News
Illegal man charged with murder in Tibbetts’ death
Courtesy/MGN Online

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) – Police say a man in the country illegally has been charged with murder in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

A charge of 1st degree murder has been filed against 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera. If convicted, the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Investigators say they used surveillance video in tracking down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera’s car.

Police had searched the area but noted her body was found in a field, covered with corn stalks.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments