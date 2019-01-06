Incoming Nebraska secretary of state planning voter ID bills

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357286 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 6, 2019
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The incoming Nebraska secretary of state says he intends to seek legislation that would require voters to show identification at the polls.

Bob Evnen told the Omaha World-Herald that he plans to spend time during his first year in office studying other states’ voter ID laws before drafting his proposal for the 2020 legislative session.

The proposal likely will face stiff opposition from legislators and others who say any voter ID requirement creates a new barrier to voting. Such proposals already have failed in Nebraska.

Evnen beat Democrat Spencer Danner in November and will be sworn in Thursday to replace fellow Republican John Gale.

 

