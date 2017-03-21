Increasing, eliminating taxes discussed at Revenue Committee hearing

LINCOLN–A tax break on some back-to-school shopping and a tax increase on tobacco were on the agenda Friday for the Legislature’s Revenue Committee.

The first bill, LB 361, sponsored by Sen. Rick Kolowski of Omaha, would create a Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday. The proposal is nearly identical to a back-to-school sales tax holiday observed in Iowa.

Under the bill, reasonably priced clothing and shoes would be exempt from sales tax beginning annually on the first Friday in August through the following Saturday.

The bill helps families, Kolowski said, as well as retailers, who would likely see an increase in sales on non-tax-exempt items during that weekend, as well.

The second bill, LB 438, saw dozens testify both for and against a proposed increase in cigarette and tobacco taxes.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, would increase the tax on tobacco cigarettes from $0.64 to $2.14 per pack of 20 cigarettes.

Howard said the increase would result in an additional $120 million annually to be split between the General Fund and the Nebraska Health Care Cash Fund.

Proponents cited health concerns, reducing teen smoking and increasing aid to the Health Care Cash Fund as reasons for supporting the bill.

Opponents argued that the dramatic increase would result in a loss of sales, because consumers are likely to buy tobacco products where they can do so cheaper.

“Whether it’s a good product for you or a bad product for you,” said Tim Keigher, executive director at Nebraska Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, “it is a product that consumers want.”