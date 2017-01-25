Influenza Outbreaks Are Widespread Across Region

Holdrege, NE — Confirmed Influenza cases have increased rapidly according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services weekly reports. Outbreaks are occurring in schools, long-term care facilities, hospitals, clinics and in workplaces. Influenza’s peak season is January to March sometimes lasting to May. Kendra Hansen, Communicable Disease Analyst at Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD), reminds you “It’s not too late to receive the flu shot.”

Influenza is a highly contagious virus that spreads from person to person primarily through droplets, which are released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People are contagious one day before symptoms start and up to seven days after symptoms begin. TRPHD highly recommends regular handwashing and covering your cough as prevention methods.

Influenza symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and dry cough. “If you are experiencing a fever and any other symptoms, please stay home for at least 24 hours after you are fever free, without taking fever reducing medications.” Hansen recommends, “Call your healthcare provider at the onset of symptoms rather than visiting the clinic to reduce infecting others in the waiting room.” The flu may be serious especially for the elderly, young children, and those with compromised immune symptoms.

Tips for Flu Prevention:

1. Stay home when you are sick, especially if you have a fever. You should be fever free for a minimum of 24 hours (without fever reducing medication) before you return to work or school.

2. GET VACCINATED EACH YEAR.

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick or with others if you are sick.

4. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, or cough into your inner elbow.

5. Wash your hands frequently using soap.

6. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

7. Practice other good health habits such as getting plenty of sleep and exercise, managing your stress, drinking plenty of water and eating nutritious foods.

TRPHD and the CDC continue to recommend influenza vaccination for everyone six months and older. It takes approximately two weeks to receive immunity from influenza after getting the vaccine.