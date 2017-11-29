Information/forms for candidates available on Sec. of State website

LINCOLN – Candidates who are interested in running for office and must file with the Secretary of State’s office will find readily available information and forms online. Secretary John Gale says it is a “one stop shop” for anyone interested in knowing what offices are on ballot, the fees for filing and essential deadlines for the 2018 primary and general elections.

“December 1 is the first day someone may file to have their name placed on the ballot as a candidate in the 2018 primary election,” noted Gale. “If you are an incumbent in any office, the deadline for appearing on the primary ballot is February 15. The deadline is March 1 for new filers.”

The following list includes those offices which must be filed with the Secretary of State:

State executive offices: governor/lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, auditor (Elected every four years)

U.S. Senate (One seat; six year term)

U.S House of Representatives (Districts 1, 2 & 3; elected every two years)

Legislature (Even-numbered districts; four year terms)

State Board of Education (Districts 5, 6, 7 & 8; four year terms)

University Board of Regents (Districts 3, 4, 5 & 8; six year terms)

Natural Resources Districts (Elected every four years)

Public Service Commissioners (Districts 1 & 3; six year terms)

Public Power Districts grossing more than $40 million annually (Elected every six years)

Community College Board of Governors (Elected every four years)

Learning Community Coordinating Council (Odd-numbered districts; four year terms)

In addition to the offices above, others including educational service units, reclamation districts, public power and irrigation districts (those grossing less than $40 million annually) and judicial officeholders, will only appear on the general election ballot. Deadlines to file for those offices will fall after the primary election.

In addition to statewide offices, there are a number of local offices to be filled in 2018. Candidates are encouraged to become familiar with the relevant filing requirements and fees.

“Just before each election year, my office publishes an election calendar, which serves as a legal and official template for how the statewide election is conducted,” explained Gale. “That document contains a great deal of information related to voting deadlines, petition and political party deadlines as well as other dates. Not only is that information of interest to candidates and campaigns, but it is also helpful to anyone who might want to track the progress of the election, from the day filing begins until the official results are published.”

The election calendar, as well as candidate filing forms, fee information and instructions are currently located on the front page ofwww.sos.ne.gov. Eventually, ballot information and other details will be added, closer to the election.

Anyone who needs to register or update their voter registration can do so online at: https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/.