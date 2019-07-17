Information Open House July 30 for Improvements to U.S. Highway 81 in Stromsburg

July 16, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 81 (US-81) in the City of Stromsburg, Polk County. The meeting will be held at the Viking Center, 118 East 3rd Street, in Stromsburg, on July 30, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

The proposed project would repair or reconstruct approximately 4.85 miles of US-81 beginning 0.09 miles north of the southern corporate limits of Stromsburg, at mile marker (MM) 78.26, and extending north through the junction with Nebraska Highway 92 (N-92), to MM 83.11. The project would also include N-92 from MM 395.65 to MM 395.90 and the ramp to the right.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 with completion by the fall of 2022.

Construction of the proposed project would require a detour. Additional information will be provided at the public meeting.

The proposed project would require the acquisition of additional property rights, which could include new right-of-way (ROW), control of access (CA), permanent easements (PE), and/or temporary easements (TE). Property owners who are impacted will be contacted once the final design has been established.

Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at

www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ by clicking on the “In Stromsburg and North” link.