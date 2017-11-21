Information sought for illegal killing of mule deer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking information about the unlawful shooting and wanton waste of six mule deer in southwest Nebraska.

The mule deer were believed to have been killed the evening of Thursday, Nov. 16 about a mile south of the Lincoln County line in Frontier County just north of Curtis. The deer were found in three different locations within 5 miles of each other on Road 749.

Rewards are being offered for information leading to a conviction of those responsible. If you have information related to this incident you may remain anonymous.

People who wish to report information may contact Conservation Officer Alex Hasenauer at 308-660-4671 or the Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers program at 800-742-7627. More information about the Wildlife Crimestoppers program may be found at http://outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecrimestoppers/.