Injury accident and a hazardous spill investigated in Lincoln County

A multiple vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 83 in Lincoln County Monday afternoon resulted in some injuries and a hazardous material spill. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, it occurred at 4:25pm about 15 miles north of North Platte when a southbound van crossed the center line and struck a pickup coming from the opposite direction. A northbound semi truck, hauling several large plastic containers of Hydrochloric Acid, swerved to avoid the accident and dropped a container on the roadway, spilling its contents.

The drivers of the van and pickup along with a passenger in the pickup sustained non-life threatening injuries during the accident and were transported to Great Plains Health for treatment. The driver of the semi was not injured. Two Deputies were exposed to fumes from the truck but remained on scene to work the incident. Hazmat Response was called and cleaned up the spill. U.S. Highway 83 was closed for approximately four hours while the wreckage and chemical was removed.

The investigation into the accident continues. One aspect is Deputy’s suspicion that the driver of the van may have been under the influence. Also responding to the scene was the Logan County Sheriffs Office and First Responders, Arnold Fire Department and North Platte Rescue.