Injury accident near Darr sends three to hospital

Three occupants of a pickup were transported to Cozad Community Hospital early Friday evening following a two-vehicle accident along Highway 30 near Darr. According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup and semi collided around 6:33pm. The driver of the pickup, 72-year-old Alberto Calvo-Hernandez of Cozad had non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers, 54-year-old Lilia Medina-DeHerra of Cozad and 86-year-old Lydia Sisneros, also of Cozad was transported to Cozad Community Hospital. All by Cozad and Lexington rescue units. The driver of the semi, 38-year-old Lucas Brown of Holdrege, was uninjured. The semi was able to drive from the scene, the pickup was totaled.