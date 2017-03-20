Injury accident near Darr sends three to hospital

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223337 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | March 20, 2017
MGN/KNEB

Three occupants of a pickup were transported to Cozad Community Hospital early Friday evening following a two-vehicle accident along Highway 30 near Darr. According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup and semi collided around 6:33pm. The driver of the pickup, 72-year-old Alberto Calvo-Hernandez of Cozad had non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers, 54-year-old Lilia Medina-DeHerra of Cozad and 86-year-old Lydia Sisneros, also of Cozad was transported to Cozad Community Hospital. All by Cozad and Lexington rescue units. The driver of the semi, 38-year-old Lucas Brown of Holdrege, was uninjured. The semi was able to drive from the scene, the pickup was totaled.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
