Injury accident near Minden results in fatality

Minden, Ne. — The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office was paged to a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 1:08 p.m. near Minden that resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred on Highway 10 and the intersection of 50A Link. A vehicle driven by 78 year old Paul Holl of Lowell was eastbound on 50A Link & the Highway 10 intersection when it was struck by a vehicle driven by 53 year old Mark Dicken of Minden.

The Minden Fire Department, Kearney Fire Department, Good Samaritan Ambulance and Aircare were called to the scene and transported Paul Holl, his wife Jolene and Mark Dicken to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Paul Holl died at Good Samaritan Hospital as a result of his injuries.

The accident required reducing Highway 10 to one lane for about 4 hours while the crash was investigated. The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the accident investigation by the Minden Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Minden Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney Fire Department.

An accident reconstructionist from the Nebraska State Patrol was called in. The accident remains under investiation.